The rise of the $1K professional headshot

A professional headshot conveys professionalism and personality and serves as a personal brand. LinkedIn reports that bios with headshots get 21 times more views than those without, and users receive nine times more connection requests when they include pictures of themselves.

Getting the headshot just right is leading some people to pay more than $1,000, according to an Aug. 11 report from The Wall Street Journal.

Headshots don’t help everyone equally, says executive recruiter Martha Heller. She notes that the leaders of a company trying to fill a key position may have predetermined notions of what the ideal candidate should look like. Historically, they’ve often pictured a white man, though clients are increasingly seeking people who will diversify the senior ranks, she says.

In any case, an applicant’s odds of receiving an offer can be diminished by a headshot that doesn’t match the picture in the boss’s mind.

The demand is fueling a niche market for photographers who offer facial expression coaching, and customers say the service is worth investing in.