The 'primary goal' healthcare leaders must always keep in mind

Geneva, N.Y.-based UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health is positioning itself to take on any challenges that might be thrown at the healthcare industry in 2025, with a strong focus on patient care, workforce development and innovative technology.

UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health is a 623-bed health system that comprises Geneva General Hospital, Geneva-based Finger Lakes Surgery Center, Penn Yan, N.Y.-based Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, the Finger Lakes Health Foundation and multiple long-term care facilities, clinics, and primary care practices, according to its website.

Becker's connected with Jose Acevedo, MD, president and CEO of UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health, to discuss the steps the health system is taking to ensure financial sustainability and patient-centered care in the years to come.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What is your long-term vision for UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health in 2025 and beyond, and what strategies do you plan to implement to achieve this vision?

Dr. Jose Acevedo: It is one of patient excellence in quality, safety, and experience. Our school for registered nurses, Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences, is at the center of our vision.

It is essential to have nurses who can provide care for our patients, which is why we are dedicated to expanding the number of nurses available to support patients in the communities we serve. In 2008, we opened our own nursing school for registered nurses to help achieve this goal. We will continue to expand other programs through our own college that address shortages in our health system and in our country.

Q: How do you plan to integrate advancements like AI and telemedicine to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency?

JA: We look forward to utilizing AI to increase the time our providers spend with patients at the bedside and in ambulatory settings. Advancements in electronic medical records, voice recognition and AI will help us achieve this goal of more face-to-face interactions. In addition, integrating these technical advancements will allow our providers to have more information readily accessible, enabling them to make evidence-based decisions regarding diagnosis and care plans.

Q: What strategies will you use to address workforce challenges, such as recruiting and retaining top healthcare talent, while fostering a culture of well-being and growth?

JA: By collaborating with local school districts that have secured grants, we have begun educating the new healthcare workforce through our Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

We recently received several prestigious awards that highlight our culture of well-being at Finger Lakes Health. These recognitions showcase our positive work culture and our commitment to our employee’s well-being, allowing us to recruit and retain top performers.

Q: In your experience, how can leaders effectively navigate complex challenges, such as balancing financial sustainability with delivering high-quality, patient-centered care?

JA: Healthcare leaders must always keep the primary goal in mind: providing safe, high-quality patient care.

Moving forward, organizations have to be intentional on which service lines can be provided to meet the needs of the community, and yet are financially sustainable for the years to come.

It is also important to recognize that decisions should focus on offering services and levels of care that can be delivered safely, and at a volume that ensures providers maintain their competency and financial stability.