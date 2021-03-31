The advice I wish I had before I started my role: 3 chiefs weigh in

Becker's Hospital Review asked healthcare executives the one piece of advice they wish they had before they started this current C-level role. Here are their responses:

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited.

Adolphe Edward, MD. CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center: I am thankful for a mentor that took the time to talk to me, to share with me the stories of their careers, wins, failures and how they made decisions. I would tell everyone that forming your network starts early in your career, and the time you need your network comes when you are senior in your role, so invest in your network and know it will someday pay.

I would also tell everyone to read as much as possible, to not be worried about making a mistake, or working for an organization that punishes you for making one, and to think about what is possible. Always try to hire people that are smarter than you and let them lead.

Abner King. CEO of Syringa Hospital and Clinics (Grangeville, Idaho): The advice I wish I had been given before I started my role is: A good plan now is better than a great plan too late. As a rookie CEO of a small rural hospital, I often wanted all the questions answered, all the information at hand, before moving forward with implementing a major plan. The reality is that there will always be some degree of uncertainty, and some opportunities evaporate if you take too long to make your move.

Andy Cochrane. Chief Hospital Officer of North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.): One piece of advice is something that I think I knew as common sense but something I've learned the importance of multiple times in my career: The key to being your best as a leader is surrounding yourself with talented people and supporting them in being their best. Leading is all about inspiring and supporting, not just about making big decisions. It's advice I give any younger leader starting out.

