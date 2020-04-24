Tampa General's COVID-19 playbook + 7 task forces to restore operations post-pandemic

Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris has already experienced many of the challenges associated with managing the surge of COVID-19 patients in Florida.

Here, he provides advice for hospital CEOs who expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, and the best ways to prepare.

Question: What advice do you have for hospital CEOs as they lead through the patient surge and then get the organization back on track for normal operations?

John Couris: Above all, remain calm and focused. Let your teams know that they have your full support and admiration. A leader's focus and even-keeled approach will prove to be invaluable as they navigate the work ahead. It's important to be very deliberate and thoughtful in your approach. You can't overreact, and you can't knee-jerk in your reactions and strategies. The team is looking for steady, consistent leadership.

It's incredibly important to communicate the plan early and often. I believe in being fully transparent so the team knows what is happening at all times, and keeping them engaged and updated as things change in this fluid environment. We did this in several ways, including being present and visible during the crisis. The administration team was in the office so team members knew we were working side by side during this crisis; we were up on the units rounding; and we were in constant communication through traditional communication channels including emails, videos and posting information on the team member portal. I was also very responsive to all team member emails, working quickly in providing direct answers to every team member email I received.

I was also very careful to only communicate when we had something to say. I feel that there's a fine line around communications – not too much, and not too little. I tried to strike the right balance – some weeks there were daily emails, some weeks there were two or three emails. We did have twice-weekly, scheduled updates to our board members as it was helpful for them to have a regular update that they could look for on designated days.

Communications throughout all of this was paramount – both internal and external. Some of the ways in which we did this were:

Internal communications

· Internal emails to team members and physicians

· Internal portal that includes FAQs

· TGH App for team members

· Chief of Staff digital newsletter/email for physicians

· Internal digital signage

External Communications

· Multiple press conferences with city officials

· Media outreach with timely responses to inquiries and requests for interviews – developed a 'pool' of subject matter experts we could call upon for media requests

· Special COVID section of the external website with consumer-facing information

· Chatbot to help screen for COVID

· Social media channels with information posted daily, as well as inspirational videos, and photos of community support

· Radio and billboards with public service announcements related to testing and telehealth

· Collateral and signage with important information

· Community emails

Each day, I have a standing report-out meeting with my executive team to touch base so I can hear directly what initiatives are underway, am provided an update on the state of the house, receive a scientific update specific to COVID, and can help troubleshoot any barriers or obstacles. I can also provide updates from my conversations with our elected local and state officials related to the pandemic.

As we round the corner of this pandemic, we are now beginning to organize and focus on getting the organization back 'online' and operations back in full swing. To do this, we developed seven task forces, each led by one of my executives. Each task force leader provides an update to me at the daily executive team report-out. Task forces include:

1) Operational response to COVID-19: Operational response to COVID with a focus on the immediate response to the pandemic, with both operations and clinical response.

2) Post-COVID-19 operations/business recapture: Focus on standing the business back up and readying the organization for a post COVID-19 new normal. This task force is responsible for all service lines and revenue generating departments as it relates to getting the hospital back online.

3) Revenue capture/operating savings: A finance team assembled that is focused on revenue capture and operating savings. This group focused on how well the organization is doing related to cutting costs where appropriate, slowing the capital spend, enhancing the revenue cycle management activities and keeping an eye on federal and state subsidies and loans.

4) Team member support: The Human Resources Task Force is focused on team member support, enhancements and programs. The team works closely with the finance team on all salary and benefit enhancements for our team members to ensure there is an adequate amount of operating dollars to support the team.

5) Infectious disease hospital/wing: This task force is focused on the creation of an infectious disease hospital/unit/wing to isolate infectious disease patients, including COVID-19. The vision is to bifurcate the hospital operations with a distinct focus on infectious disease patients and their unique needs, and the general acute care hospital.

6) IT infrastructure and new technologies: This task force is focused on IT infrastructure and new technologies that will continue to support the response to COVID-19 and technologies that will help the team bring the service lines back on line as quickly as possible.

7) Ambulatory care: The Ambulatory Care Task Force is focused on access and bringing all service lines within ambulatory back on line as soon as possible. This focus will be on outpatient imaging, urgent care sites, primary care locations and other related ambulatory care activities.

Last, we must encourage our teams to lean on others, to continue to practice patience, empathy, and compassion with their teammates, patients and themselves. Through kindness and love, we all become stronger, and it is this strength that will help get them through the days to come.

