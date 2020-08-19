Supreme Court to hear ACA repeal case this fall

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Aug. 19 that it will hear a case over the legality of the ACA on Nov. 10.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire ACA.

In a brief filed June 25 in Texas v. United States, the administration argues the entire ACA is invalid because in December 2017 Congress eliminated the ACA's tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance. The administration argues the individual mandate penalty became unconstitutional when the tax penalty was eliminated; therefore, the entire health law should be struck down.

The administration's brief was filed in support of a group of Republican-led states seeking to undo the ACA.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading 20 states and the District of Columbia to defend the ACA before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Becerra said representatives from his side "will be at the Supreme Court to lead the argument to save affordable healthcare, and with it, the lives of countless loved ones."

