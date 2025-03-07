'Strength with empathy': 9 women on their leadership philosophies

Empowerment and empathy have shaped the leadership philosophies of many women in healthcare.

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8 and Women's History Month, Becker's connected with nine hospital and health system leaders to explore how being a woman has influenced their leadership approach and their strategies for tackling healthcare challenges.

Shanu Agarwal, MD. Chair of Infection Control at Summa Health and Chief Medical Officer of Summa Health Medical Group (Akron, Ohio): My experience as a woman who transitioned from a 19-year clinical career to healthcare leadership has profoundly shaped my approach. As a clinician, I encountered implicit gender bias, with patients looking to my male medical student for answers assuming he was more qualified than me given his gender. These experiences instilled in me a commitment to ensuring every team member's voice is heard and valued.

Furthermore, navigating the demands of both professional and personal life as a woman in healthcare has given me a deep understanding of work-life balance challenges. I strive to support my team by offering mentorship, coaching and fostering a collaborative environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute their best. Ultimately, my leadership philosophy centers on empowering teams to achieve optimal patient care and operational outcomes.

Jen Alderfer. Western Division President for Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): Being a woman has profoundly shaped my leadership philosophy, instilling in me a deep sense of compassion, a commitment to values-based decision-making, and a focus on fostering an environment where collaboration and decisive adaptability drive excellence. I believe in empowering others by cultivating trust, encouraging open communication, and prioritizing the well-being of both patients and healthcare teams. Through this approach, I have found that we not only solve problems more effectively but also spark innovation — whether through implementing new initiatives, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration or advocating for policies — that address the complex challenges faced by those of us dedicated to serving in healthcare.

In addition to my leadership approach, my experience as a woman has shaped my perspective on healthcare systems, particularly in advocating for inclusive policies and patient-centered care that truly reflect the diverse experiences of both patients and healthcare providers. For instance, women often face disproportionate challenges in areas such as maternal health, mental health and chronic conditions — issues that can be underrepresented in both clinical practice and healthcare policy. As a woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and healthcare consumer, I am committed to amplifying the voices of women in healthcare, ensuring that the unique needs of women and underserved populations are heard and addressed with a holistic approach.

Olesea Azevedo. Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief People Officer for AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): At its core, healthcare is about caring for people. Many women, including myself, find it deeply fulfilling to work in an industry where we can directly impact lives, whether through patient care, policy-making, or advocacy.



With a healthcare workforce typically powered by over 70% women, it's an industry full of opportunity to positively impact the day-to-day experience with mentorship, sponsorship, career flexibility and policies focused on whole-person care.

Rina Bansal, MD. President of Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital and Senior Vice President, Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): Being a woman, and more specifically an international woman, has been a defining factor in my leadership journey. By the time I was 30, I had lived in four countries, multiple states, trained in academia, and practiced medicine in rural America. These diverse experiences have shaped who I am today.

Growing up in India, I witnessed poverty, illness and death, which instilled in me a deep sense of purpose. Helping those who are vulnerable and sick became my life's mission. Altruism and empathy are at the core of my being. As a leader, these values drive me to genuinely care for the well-being of both my team members and my patients.

Being an international woman also makes me an inclusive leader. I value diversity in backgrounds and thought, striving to create a psychologically safe environment that encourages open and transparent conversations. I am mindful of different communication styles and make a conscious effort to reach out to those who may not be the first to speak up.

As a mother of two teenagers, I find joy in relating to others about family life. Whether sharing experiences with fellow physicians or connecting with essential team members like housekeeping and dietary staff. We all share two common threads: we are human and we have families. This shared humanity allows me to foster a "one team" mentality, where every role in healthcare is valued and everyone contributes to creating an exceptional patient experience. Additionally, I am passionate about growing those around me, teaching both formally and informally, and sharing my learnings with my teams.

Finally, growing up in India, humility and will were deeply ingrained in me. I was taught to excel, but always with humility. As a physician leader, I am steadfast in my mission to serve both my patients and my team members. I lead through challenges, seek opportunities in obstacles and work to build a strong team of leaders committed to improving the well-being of our community for generations to come.

Glorimar Medina, MD. CEO of Hospital Campuses for Harris Health (Bellaire, Texas): I'm very passionate about leadership in general and women in leadership, and I sponsor our Women's Empowerment Network group at Harris Health. Being a woman — especially from a Hispanic background — there's a framework of nurturing others and protecting others that translates very well into leadership, so I leaned into that instinct and my background of being raised to embrace others and make sure I lift them up to translate to my team.

One of the most important things as a woman that makes us great leaders is that we approach challenges and conflict from a space of, "How do we make this the best for the community we serve?" We're catching people when they're at their most vulnerable, and I think it's very strategic to focus on the teams that serve those patients and make sure that you take care of them, so that they can take care of the patients the best they can. When our employees are rested, happy and feel pride in the work they do and the organization they work for, then they show up their best selves to take care of the patients in their very strenuous circumstances. Their energies and their reserves are full.

The Hispanic population — I'm from Puerto Rico specifically — we're very happy people, we're very optimistic, and that also translates well. There's so much change, and so many things that are challenging in healthcare right now. The funding streams are big question marks for many of us, and that optimism and grit and perseverance in a lot of things, I bring that from my background.

Penelope Gorsuch, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive for Summa Health (Akron, Ohio): Serving as a nurse in the military was a transformative journey, offering the unique opportunity to provide compassionate care while fulfilling a higher sense of duty. Being a woman in this role has further highlighted the importance of resilience, adaptability, and strength in both character and leadership. Leading in the healthcare field, particularly in the military, has allowed me to cultivate essential leadership abilities such as coordinating multidisciplinary teams, managing complex medical operations, and ensuring that high standards of patient care are met even under challenging circumstances.

The responsibility of guiding others through critical decisions has deepened my understanding of collaboration, mentorship and strategic thinking. This experience has also shown me the importance of fostering a supportive and empowering environment for my team, which ultimately improves patient outcomes. Navigating the challenges of healthcare leadership while embracing the role of a woman leader has instilled a deep sense of purpose, confidence and dedication to service. Now, as an executive healthcare leader in the civilian sector, this journey has shaped me as a professional and as a leader who thrives on compassion, innovation, and courage.

Renuka Gupta, MD. Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Mary Washington Healthcare (Fredericksburg, Va.): Being a woman has profoundly shaped my leadership philosophy and how I approach healthcare challenges. I was raised in an average middle-class family in India, where the path for many girls was set toward learning household basics rather than pursuing higher education. My father's belief in my potential — and his encouragement to become the first doctor in our family — not only shaped my career but grounded me in the values of hard work, humility, and purpose.

Serving as a captain in the Indian army further refined my leadership style. In a traditionally male-dominated environment, I learned that leadership is not about rank or authority but about resilience, accountability, and creating trust. I found that doing things differently — blending strength with empathy — not only earned respect but built stronger, more cohesive teams.

Those early lessons continue to guide me in my current role as chief quality officer in healthcare. Whether improving patient outcomes, advancing health equity, or fostering a culture of belonging, I believe lasting solutions emerge when diverse voices are heard and valued. My journey has made me a passionate advocate for breaking barriers and empowering others, especially women in medicine.

I carry my roots with me — grounded in the belief that lifting others is not just a responsibility, but the most powerful way to drive lasting change. As a leader, I am committed to creating spaces where every individual feels seen, heard and supported — because when we rise together, we transform healthcare for all.

Annette Walker. President of City of Hope Orange County (Calif.): When you choose a career in healthcare, you're not just picking a profession — you're answering a calling. It's a commitment to care, to serve and to be part of something bigger than yourself. I have felt that truth deeply throughout my career, but never more than in my time at City of Hope.

Just last week, someone asked me what I love most about my job. The answer was easy: I have never felt that my personal efforts mattered more. And not five minutes later, as I walked through the cancer center, a woman stopped me, tears in her eyes. She reminded me that a friend had called me about her cancer diagnosis, and I had helped connect her to City of Hope. Then she looked at me and said, "You saved my life." I too became emotional knowing that I was a small part of something so important.

City of Hope is a special place. A place where I can bring my whole self to the work — my experience as a leader, my faith and, just as importantly, my identity as a woman and a mother. I have always believed that those roles have made me a better leader. They have helped me guide my team toward our shared mission of ending cancer. I've taught my teams that being direct is being kind, particularly when it comes to solving for challenges. Being a woman also influences the choices I make – whether it's creating warm and inviting spaces as we design Orange County's only cancer specialty hospital, celebrating traditions that create a culture of engaged employees, or choosing to mentor others.

Caring, nurturing and creating a sense of home. Building traditions that bring people together and provide comfort in moments of uncertainty. Providing encouragement and inspiration. These aren't just qualities of mothers. They are also qualities of great leaders. What an amazing time we live in. It's a blessing to do both!

Jennifer Wandersleben. Regional CEO of AdventHealth's West Florida Division (Altamonte Springs): Being a woman has deeply influenced my leadership in healthcare. I build trust and collaboration through relationships, understand patient and colleague needs with empathy, and make informed decisions with discernment. These strengths help me foster a positive culture, create win-win solutions, and generate new business opportunities.