Steal this idea: Ascension fosters safety through communication campaign

Power dynamics in healthcare can lend to fearful silence about concerns. Ascension's "We've Got Your Back" campaign attempts to tackle this potential obstacle.

The St. Louis-based system implemented the campaign in December. Richard Fogel, MD, told Becker's on July 17 that the goal is to create an environment where any staff member feels empowered to speak up on concerns.

Dr. Fogel, Ascension's chief clinical officer, is the co-leader of the program along with Sally Deitch, MSN, RN, the system's executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure.

Implementing the campaign

How is the campaign used on a day-to-day basis? One way is through "good call" awards, given to those who raise safety concerns in good faith, Dr. Fogel said. Some Ascension markets also created pledges executives signed to hold each other accountable.

Involvement from the whole organization, especially leaders, is important for the campaign to work.

"It can't just be something that comes out of the clinical team," Dr. Fogel said.

Seeing it as a campaign that is continually discussed among various teams is necessary, instead of viewing it as an initiative with a beginning and an end, he added.

Patients at the forefront

Patient care and well-being are enhanced when medical students and healthcare professionals feel confident in calling attention to problems.

"We've got to put the patient in the center of everything we do and we've got to promote safety," Dr. Fogel said. "And the best way to have a team is when everybody feels free to give their opinion in the safest form."