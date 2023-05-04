Stay or leave the company? Half of women say flexibility is a factor

Half of women say flexibility is a top-three factor when deciding whether or not to leave a company, according to a new report featured by the Society of Human Resources Management.

Linkage, an SHRM company and global leadership development firm, collected data from 3,000 female workers regarding their workplace satisfaction.





Respondents felt they had less access to growth opportunities than their male counterparts, and many expressed dissatisfaction with their current workplace. Along with flexibility's key role in retaining female workers, here are five key insights from the report:

1. Although 81 percent of women share values with their employers, they only have a 47 percent chance of staying with those employers.

2. One-third of female managers believe they do not have an equal chance at promotion compared to their male counterparts.

3. Thirty-seven percent of female managers say they are given fewer opportunities for upward mobility than men.

4. Seventy-eight percent of female managers say employees are aware of internal job openings, compared to 86 percent of male managers.

5. Forty-three percent of respondents say they feel burnt out at their current workplace.