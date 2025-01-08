SSM Health adds pediatrician, legal expert to board of directors

SSM Health has named Paige Bass and David Hartenbach, MD, to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

The appointments follow the completed terms of Evans Richardson, Sr. Kathy Buchheit and Thomas Merfeld, PhD, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

Ms. Bass recently retired as senior vice president and general counsel for Sonic and previously chaired SSM Health's Oklahoma regional board of directors.

Dr. Hartenbach, a board-certified pediatrician and former board chair for Esse Health, currently serves as an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine.

SSM Health is a St. Louis-based health system serving Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.