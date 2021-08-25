Should vaccine status influence a patient's treatment? 4 hospital associations weigh in

Some healthcare officials have said they will need to triage hospital resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some hospital officials and physicians to question if a patient's COVID-19 vaccination status should be a factor, according to an Aug. 25 report by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

In Dallas, an internal memo circulated among physicians considered whether a person's vaccination status affected their chance of survival and treatment access. In Alabama, a physician decided to no longer treat unvaccinated patients because "COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that."

Five things to know: