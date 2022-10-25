Sharp HealthCare consolidates hospital execs

San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare is reorganizing executive leadership for its seven hospitals — a move that is not expected to result in layoffs or affect front-line workers, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Oct. 25.

Under the health system's consolidation plan, Sharp hospitals will be grouped together and overseen by one executive.

Three of Sharp's hospital campuses — Grossmont, Chula Vista and Coronado — will be overseen by Scott Evans. Mr. Evans has led the Grossmont campus as CEO since 2015.

In San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista and the Sharp McDonal Center, which specializes in substance abuse and recovery, will now operate under the leadership of Trisha Khaleghi, who had already led three of the sites.

The system is also creating new executive roles. The inaugural position of chief nursing executive will be held by Susan Stone, PhD, who is currently senior vice president and CEO of 181-bed Sharp Coronado. The new role of chief clinical and transformation officer will be held by Amy Adome, MD, who is currently senior vice president of clinical effectiveness.

The changes are a departure from the system's "partially decentralized structure" for hospital leadership, which is how Sharp President and CEO Chris Howard phrased it in a statement shared with The Union-Tribune.

"I think about it in two ways, both in driving consistency and in finding those operational efficiencies and also, in a way, being more nimble and able to make quicker and more active decisions," Sharp Vice President and COO Brett McClain told The Union-Tribune. Mr. McClain told the newspaper that the changes will cause shifts in management but are not expected to result in layoffs or affect front-line workers.

