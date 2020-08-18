Senate Republicans plan scaled-back COVID-19 relief package

Senate Republicans plan to introduce a smaller COVID-19 relief package amid a standoff in negotiations between Democratic leaders and White House officials, according to Politico.

The revised bill would be a scaled-back version of the $1 trillion package Republicans and White House officials previously presented. The relief bill is expected to include another round of funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, an additional $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, liability protections for employers against lawsuits over COVID-19 infections and additional funds for testing, according to the report.

The text of the new bill will be released Aug. 18, Senate leadership told GOP aides on an Aug. 17 call, according to Politico.

The proposal comes after weeks of negotiations between congressional Democrats and White House officials.

Read the full Politico article here.

More articles on leadership and management:

'We can either thrive or survive': 5 Scripps Health executives on their new roles, priorities and COVID-19

What makes a strong CEO-CFO partnership? 4 health system execs weigh in

Kamala Harris on healthcare: 6 things to know about her policy positions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.