Scripps Health welcomes 3 members to board

Two attorneys and one retired U.S. district judge have been elected to Scripps Health's 17-member board of trustees.

Here are short biographies for each new addition to the San Diego-based health system, according to an Aug. 16 news release:

1. Robert Buell, a private practice attorney, brings extensive real estate experience to the board, the release said. Most recently, he worked as senior vice president and general counsel for luxury senior living developer Senior Resource Group.

2. Irma Gomez was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in 1992, where she served as chief judge from 2005 to 2012. Currently, Ms. Gomez is a neutral arbitrator and mediator for Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services.

3. Shireen Matthews is a partner with law firm Jones Day, representing clients in government investigations and complex civil litigation. Previously, she worked in the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of California as its criminal healthcare fraud coordinator.