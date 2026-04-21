Providence Inland Northwest Washington taps community mission board members 

Spokane, Wash.-based Providence Inland Northwest Washington named four members to its Community Mission Board of Directors.

The new members are Amy Eddy, MD, Nolan McMullin, MD, Janessa Graves, PhD, and Mary McDirmid, according to an April 21 Providence news release shared with Becker’s. The board oversees Providence ministries in eastern Washington and focuses on improving health and well-being, particularly for marginalized populations.

Dr. Eddy serves as program director of the Providence internal medicine residency program. Dr. McMullin is a board-certified emergency physician and partner at Emergency Physician Services. Dr. Graves is director of the WWAMI Rural Health Research Center and an associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

Ms. McDirmid is founder of All Needs Planning and advocates for children with rare diseases.

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