Providence CEO's 3 predictions for 2025

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is nearing a leadership transition as President and CEO Rod Hochman, MD, plans to retire at the end of the year and COO Erik Wexler takes the helm. As he transitions to CEO emeritus, Dr. Hochman made three healthcare predictions for 2025, which he posted on LinkedIn. He also shared clips from his November conversation with Melissa Tizon, Providence's vice president of national communication, about where the industry is headed.

Dr. Hochman’s three predictions:

1. Technological integration: Dr. Hochman predicts AI will be transformative in terms of streamlining operations, improving care, addressing workforce challenges and supporting healthcare employees. However, he also noted that it must be used productively. He sees AI serving as a "co-pilot" to physicians and nurses, acting as a partner in decision-making.

2. Integrated delivery networks: Dr. Hochman foresees the end of "old-school M&A," such as merging with another health system to take on its hospitals. Instead, he sees transformation through collaboration with other organizations to create integrated delivery networks ensuring more holistic care for patients without building or owning all services.

3. Equitable care access: Dr. Hochman hopes the U.S. will avoid a two-tiered healthcare system — a publicly funded option and a private pay option — so that all people have equal access to services. He emphasizes the need for health systems to renew their focus on patients and their families as healthcare continues to evolve.







