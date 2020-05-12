Providence Behavioral Health Hospital seeks to close inpatient beds; 202 could face layoffs

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Mass., is seeking state approval to end inpatient psychiatric services next month, a move that could result in the layoff of 202 employees, MassLive.com reported.

The layoffs would take effect June 30, according to a federally required notice filed with the state by the hospital's affiliate, Springfield, Mass.-based Mercy Medical Center.

The layoff notice comes as the hospital seeks state approval to close its more than 70 inpatient psychiatric beds. The state's decision is expected this week.

Mercy's most recent plan calls for moving Providence patients to Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, Conn., and Johnson Memorial in Stafford Springs, Conn., both part of the Trinity Health of New England health system that owns Mercy, according to MassLive.com. Mercy cited its inability to recruit and retain psychiatrists and the expense of maintaining Providence as reasons for the plan.

Supporters of keeping Providence open say its inpatient beds are needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of other psychiatric pediatric beds in the region.

