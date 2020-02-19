Politico: Labor unions split on 'Medicare for All'

Organized labor is divided on "Medicare for All," adding another wrinkle to the Democratic primaries in major union states like California, Michigan and New York, Politico reports.

Unions in favor of the single-payer plan cite rising healthcare costs and the ability to spend more time negotiating wages and other issues. Those unions include National Nurses United and the Service Employees International Union, according to the report.

Unions against the plan don't want to give up the health plans they have spent years negotiating. Those unions include the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Nevada Culinary Union.

Read the full story here.

