Philadelphia hospital CEO: 4 questions to prepare for a future amid COVID-19

Children's hospitals are preparing to adjust to a new reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means examining different scenarios and asking questions about how to best provide care, while keeping safety in mind, Madeline Bell, president and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, wrote in a contributed article published by U.S. News and World Report.

Here are some of the questions she said children's hospital leaders should ask during this assessment:

1. What care can permanently shift to telehealth?

2. What types of safety measures will the organization need to implement and how should the hospital communicate them?

3. Will there be further consolidation of pediatric care in the hospital's market?

4. How will the pandemic affect the hospital's fundraising strategy?

Read Ms. Bell's full article here.

More articles on leadership:

