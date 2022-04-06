Pennsylvania health system taps 2 for leadership posts

DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has made leadership changes as it continues its regionalization strategy.

The changes are:

Rhonda Halstead, president of Penn Highlands Clearfield (Pa.), was appointed regional market president — of the central region, which includes Huntingdon, Blair and Centre counties.

Bradley Chapman, president of St. Marys, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Elk, will serve dually as president of Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Clearfield.

"These executives have shown exceptional leadership skills in their current roles and will complement the health system's overall regionalization strategy as it continues to evolve," Steven Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare, said in an April 1 news release. "Over the last several years, strategic efforts have been made to regionalize fiscal services, human resources, recruitment, supply chain, fund development and marketing/communications along with the addition of system service line managers."

Penn Highlands Healthcare announced the changes April 1, the same day it added its eighth hospital, now named Penn Highlands Connellsville (Pa.).