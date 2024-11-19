Penn Medicine's climate, sustainability plan: 7 notes

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System has shared a climate and sustainability action plan aimed at halving emissions by 2030 and eliminating them entirely by 2042.

Seven notes:

1. Penn Medicine aims to become the most environmentally friendly healthcare organization in the U.S., according to a Nov. 18 news release.

2. The plan is part of universitywide efforts and builds on the health system's existing initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, including:

Phasing out the use of desflurane

Purchasing 70% of its solar energy from Great Cove Solar Energy Facilities

Reducing waste

3. The plan targets the largest greenhouse gas emissions contributors, such as food services, supply chain and construction. For example, Penn Medicine plans to replace single use plastic items in food service with plant-based or biodegradable alternatives.

4. The system is transitioning to more sustainable cleaners and using recycled materials in new building projects, as well as less water and energy.

5. Employee transportation and travel account for a third of the system's emissions. Penn Medicine is expanding partnerships with transit agencies and transitioning system-owned vehicles to hybrid or electric models.

6. The system has developed criteria for sourcing new products, as products and services a system purchases can make up to 60% of emissions from the production, packaging and disposal of goods.

7. New employees will receive sustainability training during orientation, while existing employees will complete regular courses on the topic.