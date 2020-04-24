Pence to visit Mayo Clinic April 28

Mayo Clinic said U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit its campus in Rochester, Minn., April 28 to tour facilities that support COVID-19 research and treatment.

The vice president will speak with Mayo Clinic staff before returning to Washington, D.C.

Mr. Pence's trip comes as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced, along with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, a "breakthrough for rapid, widespread COVID-19 testing" – with capacity to boost testing to as many as 20,000 people daily. Mayo Clinic's national reference laboratory already has conducted 120,000 molecular COVID-19 diagnostic tests in the U.S., according to the Star Tribune.

Mr. Pence leads the White House Corona­virus Task Force. He also visited Minnesota March 5 when he traveled to the 3M Innovation Center in Maplewood, which manufactures protective masks.

