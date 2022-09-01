Oswego Health CEO names new leadership

Michael Backus, incoming CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health, has named two new executive vice presidents, two senior vice presidents, four vice presidents, a chief people officer and a vice president and administrator for Oswego Health Home Care. Also joining the team is an externally hired vice president of public affairs and system development.

Duane Tull, MD, and Eric Campbell will be the new executive vice presidents.

Kathryn Pagliaroli, RN, and Jamie Leszczynski have been promoted to senior vice presidents.

Barry Ryle; Kim Dec; Theresa Fitzgibbons, RN; and David Ruel will become vice presidents.

Marq Brown, current vice president of human resources, will also serve as chief people officer.

Valerie Favata, RN, will serve as the system's new vice president and administrator for Oswego Health Home Care.

As of Sept. 19, 2022, Billy Barlow Jr. will become Oswego Health's vice president of public affairs and system development.