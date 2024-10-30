OSF HealthCare adopts new governance structure: 4 things to know

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has transitioned to a new governance model, creating the OSF Healthcare Ministries.

Here are four things to know from the Oct. 30 news release.

1. OSF Healthcare Ministries will serve as the health system's "sole corporate member and canonical sponsor," the release said.

2. The structure was established as a Diocesan Public Juridic Person in partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. The new model will reinforce the system's relationship with the diocese.

3. Five leaders were named to the OSF Healthcare Ministries board: Sister Agnes Williams, Sister Judith Duvall, Sister Theresa Brazeau, Sister Rose Mann and Sister Teresa Selamat.

4. The transition will not affect daily healthcare operations.