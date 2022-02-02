Oregon hospital earns AHA rural leadership award

Klamath Falls, Ore.-based Sky Lakes Medical Center has been named the 2021 recipient of the Rural Hospital Leadership Award, the American Hospital Association announced Jan. 31.

The award is given to rural hospital leaders who innovate and guide their organizations through change, leading with collaboration and the community's needs in mind.

Sky Lakes Medical Center earned the award after starting a population health initiative through a collaboration with a communitywide coalition and running a community wellness center offering fitness classes, nutrition and lifestyle coaching. The 176-bed hospital serves a population of around 80,000 through these offerings.

The other finalists for the award were Winona, Minn.-based Winona Health and Madras, Ore.-based St. Charles Madras.

"The dynamic leadership teams at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Winona Health and St. Charles Madras highlight the many ways in which hospitals and health systems continue to reach beyond their four walls to meet the needs of their communities in innovative ways," the release said.