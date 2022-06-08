Ohio health system restructures exec team: 3 things to know

TriHealth has named a new COO, and two of the health system's hospital presidents will take on expanded leadership responsibilities.

TriHealth, a six-hospital health system based in Cincinnati, announced the changes in a June 8 news release shared with Becker's. Three things to know about the changes:

1. Terri Hanlon-Bremer, MSN, RN, who has been serving as senior vice president, employer solutions and population health, since March 2021, was named COO of TriHealth. She will be the health system's first permanent COO since Gail Donovan left the organization three years ago, according to the news release.

2. Mike Everett, president and COO of TriHealth's Bethesda Butler Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio, and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Ohio, will assume expanded leadership responsibilities for the health system's 13 major ambulatory care centers. He will remain president and COO of McCullough-Hyde Memorial.

3. Jeremiah Kirkland, who has served as president and COO of TriHealth's Good Samaritan Hospital at Evendale (Ohio), will become president and COO of Bethesda Butler. TriHealth said Good Samaritan Hospital will become an ASC this summer as part of the health system's joint venture with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Mr. Kirkland will continue his leadership responsibilities for women's health.