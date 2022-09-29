Obama: US has 'more of a disease care system than a healthcare system'

Precision medicine research is advancing, but the U.S. healthcare system is not nimble in its implementation of new technologies, according to former President Barack Obama.

President Obama on Sept. 28 discussed progress on his 2015 Precision Medicine Initiative at the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego.

"To the extent that progress has been slower than I would have hoped, it has less to do with the particulars of precision medicine and has more do with the fact we still have a big, creaky system that accounts for a sixth of the U.S. economy," he said, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

President Obama said the U.S. has "more of a disease care system than a healthcare system," the newspaper reported.

"Until we reverse the incentive structure and the mindset inside that system, I suspect we are still going to have some problems," he said.