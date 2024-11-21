NYU Langone's sustainability report: 6 things to know

NYU Langone Health's 2024 sustainability report highlights recent achievements and its commitment to becoming a carbon-neutral health system by 2050.

Six things to know:

1. The U.S. healthcare sector generates 8.5% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, with hospitals being the largest contributor, according to a Nov. 21 news release.

2. NYU Langone used $3 million in federal and city grants to add two new ambulances equipped with lithium-ion batteries, reducing engine idling while powering essential services. Five more are planned as others retire.

3. In 2023, FDA-regulated sterilization and reuse helped NYU Langone to divert 111,735 pounds of single-use devices, such as pulse oximeters, from reaching landfills.

4. The system has set an interim goal of reducing emissions intensity by 50% by 2030, compared to a 2021 baseline, according to the report. This includes scope 1 emissions (such as natural gas and anesthetic gasses) and scope 2 emissions (such as electricity).

5. By 2023, NYU Langone reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 16%, despite a 24% increase in square footage. This progress is largely attributed to energy conservation and efficiency efforts, such as minimizing energy usage in unused operating rooms and deploying computer sleep schedules, which reduce an average of 43% of wasted energy per device.

6. NYU Langone Health employs 51,000 people across more than 300 locations.