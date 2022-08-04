Nursing philanthropist Donald Jonas dies at 92

Donald Jonas, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who donated millions of dollars to nursing education, died July 23 at age 92, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr. Jonas carved out a successful career in the retail space in the 1950s and is most well-known for helping to develop Lechters Housewares, a national chain of kitchen-supply stores that was liquidated in 2001.

In 2005, Mr. Jonas and his wife Barbara Jonas sold 15 pieces of art from their private collection to raise $44 million for philanthropy. Much of these funds supported nursing education through scholarships and other programs.

Mr. and Ms. Jonas focused on nursing because they felt it was an area many philanthropists overlooked, and Mr. Jonas was concerned about nursing shortages amid an aging population, according to the report.

Jonas Philanthropies, the Jonas family's foundation, also supports veterans' health programs and treatment of children with vision disorders, among other healthcare efforts.