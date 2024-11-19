Northwestern Medicine goes international with United Kingdom hospital collaboration

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is aligning with the United Kingdom's largest charitable hospital to accelerate infrastructure improvements and growth.

Four things to know:

1. The London Clinic will have access to Northwestern's expertise in healthcare innovation, technology and research. The organizations will also share operational efficiency and aim to strengthen The London Clinic's position as an independent charitable hospital.

2. Both organizations are nonprofit entities and the strategic agreement is "a natural extension of both organizations' commitment to improving healthcare and enhancing lives worldwide," according to a joint press release.

3. Physicians will work together on patient care, research and innovation under the collaboration. They'll also share best practices and efficiencies to then direct more resources to charitable initiatives and patient care.

4. Northwestern has 11 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory care sites in the Chicago area

"Driven by our patients first mission, we believe this strategic collaboration has the potential to redefine patient care and accelerate our ability to learn and share from a like-minded organization with an exceptional reputation for clinical care," said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. "Leveraging the expertise of both organizations will enhance our collective ability to implement innovative healthcare solutions and drive breakthrough research for the betterment of all patients."