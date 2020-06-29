Northwell breaks ties with employee over racist online message

A nursing student and hospital employee at Northwell Health who sent racially insensitive messages online is no longer employed by the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system, reports NBC New York.

The woman worked at Northwell's Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. The health system investigated after photos surfaced on Instagram of racist comments about Black and Hispanic patients the woman allegedly sent in a private Instagram message to someone.

Northwell on June 25 confirmed that the woman no longer works at the system.

"Understandably, the comments caused hurt, pain and anger among those who saw them. The views expressed were disturbing and have no place in our organization," Northwell said in an emailed statement to Becker's. "Northwell condemns and does not tolerate any form of hate, racism, discrimination and harassment."

