New York health system CEO, 44, dies

Joseph McTernan, CEO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System, died Jan. 24 at age 44, according to The Buffalo News.

The county-owned health system said Mr. McTernan called in sick Jan. 21 and died after a brief illness, the newspaper reported. Rich Kosmerl, president of the health system's board of managers, declined to talk about what the causes were, at the family's request.

Mr. McTernan joined Wyoming County Community Health System in August 2019 before officially becoming CEO in January 2020.

Mr. McTernan was a "strong leadership voice" during the COVID-19 pandemic and played a significant part in securing personal protective equipment for the health system, which has about 500 employees, Mr. Kosmerl told The Buffalo News.

"He's going to be missed by myself and the board and many, many people in the hospital and the health community out here," Mr. Kosmerl told the newspaper. "He was a good find for a small county."

Earlier in his career, Mr. McTernan served as vice president of special operations at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J. He also worked in process improvement and an administrative role at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Hospital officials said the senior leadership team at Wyoming County Community Health System is handling day-to-day operations in the near term, according to the Daily News.