New school to train healthcare leaders opens in Boston

The MGH Institute of Health Professions, a graduate school founded by Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, is launching a healthcare leadership school and new academic programs.

The new School of Healthcare Leadership in Boston will offer a new Master of Health Administration degree program focusing on such topics as health economics, human resources, record keeping and operations, according to a March 9 news release from the institute. The school will also offer a new Master of Science in healthcare data analytics program covering topics including what numbers mean to different healthcare professionals.

"The new school and degree programs are an expansion of the institute's academic profile and represent an alignment of our existing clinical service delivery categories with a move into leadership, informatics, education and data," Paula Milone-Nuzzo, PhD, RN, president of MGH Institute of Health Professions, said in the news release. "These areas are where there is great demand in the healthcare workforce. Our students will come away with a set of skills and leadership abilities that they can take and implement immediately into the workplace."

Both degree programs are part-time, online offerings, expected to take about two years, according to the institute.

The institute also has a school of nursing and school of health and rehabilitation sciences.

