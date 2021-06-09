Nearly half of LGBTQ employees feel discriminated against by their employer, IBM study finds

Pride Month has highlighted the initiatives hospitals are taking to promote inclusion and diversity for their LGBT staff, yet nearly half of employees feel their employer discriminates against people of their sexual orientation, a June study by IBM found.

A June 9 news release said IBM partnered with research firm Oxford Economics to survey 6,000 Americans between August and January, including 700 individuals who self-identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual. IBM didn't have any survey participants who identified as nonbinary, and "the nuances of gender identity were not included in the initial survey," according to the press release..

Five key takeaways: