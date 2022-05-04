National Hospital Week starts May 8: 6 things to know

National Hospital Week — which aims to recognize and celebrate hospitals, health systems and the people who work at them — begins May 8 and runs through May 14.

Six things to know:

1. National Hospital Week was established on Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12. She is considered the founder of modern nursing.

2. The American Hospital Association sponsors the celebration, which occurs the week of Ms. Nightingale's birthday.

3. This year's celebration will involve the theme "We Are Health Care."

4. Regarding this year's celebration, the American Hospital Association said on its website: "Hospitals find innovative ways to support the needs of patients and community; this is especially important during surges of COVID-19. During National Hospital Week and all weeks, we recognize the 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, and others who provide care to their community."

5. The American Hospital Association invited healthcare workers and community members to use the #hospitalweek hashtag during National Hospital Week "to share content showing what inspired them throughout the pandemic."

6. Healthcare providers also have the option of using the National Hospital Week Instagram and Facebook augmented reality filter effect.

To learn more about National Hospital Week resources, click here.