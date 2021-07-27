Munson Healthcare shifts leadership structure for 2 hospitals

Munson Healthcare is changing its leadership structure for Manistee (Mich.) Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, Mich.

Kelly Tomaszewski, BSN, RN, who is chief nursing officer for both hospitals, will serve in a blended COO/CNO role at Manistee, the Traverse City, Mich.-based health system said July 23. The CNO role at Paul Oliver will also be similarly restructured and absorbed by COO Kristi Johnson, MSN, RN.

The changes take effect Aug. 9.

Manistee's COO, Darrell Lavender, resigned in May to become CEO of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

"Many smaller community hospitals are moving to a blended COO/CNO role. I am confident that the decision to restructure rather than replace is a wise choice for our organization," James Barker, president of Manistee and Paul Oliver, said in a news release. "This move allows us to achieve efficiencies and make the best use of existing resources and talent."

Ms. Tomaszewski is a seven-year veteran of Manistee and was interim CNO at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital.

Ms. Johnson is a three-year veteran of Paul Oliver's executive team and was director of Munson Medical Center's emergency department.