Missouri governor announces new directors for mental health department

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson revealed the new directors for the Department of Mental Health and Department of Revenue during a press conference Dec. 29, according to KOMU.

Here are the two new appointees:

1. Valeri Huhn, who previously served as deputy director, will serve as director of Missouri's Department of Mental Health starting Jan. 1.

2. State Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, will take over as director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3.