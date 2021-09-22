Mississippi health system promotes leaders as part of 'systemness' reorganization

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services has promoted several senior leaders as part of a "systemness" reorganization that takes effect Oct. 1, said M. Shane Spees, the organization's president and CEO.

"We refer to these organizational changes as 'Systemness 2.0' as it represents restructuring of leadership to address the ongoing need to operate more as a system rather than as a collection of individual hospitals, clinics, outpatient facilities and nursing homes," Mr. Spees wrote in his announcement Sept. 21. "Future market demands driven by payers and consumers will require increasing levels of efficiency, productivity, agility, standardization and targeted growth; all of which will require greater coordination and leveraging of resources across the system. Our experience through COVID has demonstrated the tremendous value of systemness and this new organizational structure will allow us to leverage the momentum of systemness that has developed over the past two years."

Six things to know:

1. David Wilson will serve as COO of North Mississippi Health Services in addition to his current role as president of North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

2. T.J. Adams, BSN, RN, was tapped as administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center, an expansion of his role as vice president of cardiovascular and surgical services at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mr. Spees said Mr. Adams' surgical service line responsibilities (including central sterile processing) will also be expanded to include surgical services at the system's community hospital locations in Amory, Tupelo and West Point, Miss., and Hamilton, Ala.

3. Angie Everett's role was expanded to vice president of post-acute and rehabilitation services at North Mississippi Health Services.

4. Todd Davis' role was expanded to vice president of facility management and construction at North Mississippi Health Services.

5. Domingo Valpuesta will oversee hematology and oncology, radiology and pharmacy across North Mississippi Health Services.

6. Melody Poole will lead organizational performance/quality/accreditation, infection control and medical staff support services across North Mississippi Health Services.

North Mississippi Health Services serves more than 20 counties in north Mississippi and northwest Alabama.