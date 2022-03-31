Mercy's new CEO takes helm of 30-hospital system

Steve Mackin begins his tenure this week as the president and CEO of Mercy, the 30-hospital system based in St. Louis, succeeding Lynn Britton.

The two leaders have been working closely together for the transition. Before Mr. Mackin officially takes office April 1, he traveled more than 13,000 miles over the past several months to visit communities served by Mercy, with Mr. Britton by his side.

Mr. Britton held the CEO post for 13 years; he will now serve as the executive chair of Mercy's board of directors.

"It meant a lot that both leaders came and met us in our space," Valerie Davis, administrator for Mercy's hospitals in Cassville and Aurora, Mo., said. "We got to show Lynn what we've accomplished under his leadership, and to see for ourselves how approachable Steve is. All our co-workers were impressed that they took the time to visit our small communities, and it reinforced that what we're doing makes a big impact that's valued and appreciated."

Mr. Mackin spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions at Cancer Treatment Centers of America before joining Mercy in 2017, where he has since held a number of senior leadership titles, including executive vice president, president of Mercy's east region and president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Mr. Mackin announced his senior leadership team in January. Find the appointments of the C-level and senior executives joining him here.