McConnell blocks House attempt to approve $2K stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked consideration of a House bill that would send most Americans a $2,000 stimulus check, reports The Washington Post.

The House of Representatives voted Dec. 28 to boost stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The proposal, called the CASH Act, would increase the payments authorized in the year-end spending and relief package President Donald Trump signed Dec. 27.

Mr. McConnell called for larger checks, new limitations for large tech companies and investigations into the recent presidential election, according to the Post.

"Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together," Mr. McConnell said. "This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus."

