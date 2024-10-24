MBA applications hit a 10-year high: 7 survey findings

Interest in business school is on the rise, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 23.

The publication cited a new survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, based on responses from nearly 1,100 graduate business school programs worldwide.

Here are seven findings from the survey:

Applications from international students to executive MBA programs grew by 25% over 2023. Total applications across all MBA program types increased 12% in 2024, including both domestic and international candidates. In 2024, applications to full-time, in-person MBA programs climbed 32%, reaching the highest level in 10 years. More than 50% of each MBA program type reported growth in applications from women. Nearly as many full-time, two-year MBA programs in the U.S. reported growth in 2024 as during the pandemic-related peak in 2020. Roughly two-thirds of U.S. full-time, one-year MBA programs reported growth in applications for the second consecutive year. Multiple American business schools, including the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Yale School of Management and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, saw double-digit increases in applications.

In the Journal report, recent graduates and MBA administrators indicated that renewed enthusiasm for MBA programs reflects limited job prospects for recent college graduates.

"With so much change happening in the business and societal landscape due to artificial intelligence, a changing workforce and challenges related to sustainability, business education is being recognized as more vital now than ever," Greg Hanifee, associate dean of degree programs and operations at the Kellogg School of Management, told the publication.

Read the full WSJ report here. Learn more about the survey here.