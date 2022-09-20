Mayor to Marshall University healthcare students: Change the world

Huntington, W.Va., Mayor Steve Williams addressed a first-year class of medical students at Marshall University and delivered a tall order for students to fulfill: He wants them to change the world, according to a Sept. 19 report from The Herald-Dispatch.

Mr. Williams told students there are horrible health outcomes that need to be addressed within the community. He addressed the city's opioid epidemic but said that with students' help, the problems could be solved.

"Your assignment is to change the world, and your decision to come to this medical school has given you that opportunity. You can help us change these outcomes," Mr. Williams told students on Sept. 19 at Marshall Health's Ora Erma Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.

Mr. Williams' charge left a resonating message with students like first-year student Joshua Eastman, who said he liked the mayor's emphasis on setting the standard locally.

"My fundamental goal is to serve and bless whatever community I am a part of. I want to care for people. I also love environmental science and engineering and want to marry pediatrics and environmental science to think about chemicals young children are exposed to and how that affects their health and development. I would love to do that research around the state of West Virginia," Mr. Eastman said.