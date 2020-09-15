Main Line Health CMO dies at 64

Andrew Norton, MD, senior vice president and CMO of Main Line Health, died Sept. 6 at the age of 64, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dr. Norton died of complications from a rare autoimmune disease, the Inquirer reported.

Dr. Norton became CMO of the Philadelphia-based health system in 2012 and remained in the role until late July, when he stopped working due to health issues.

"He was down to earth, extremely bright and often preferred the backstage," Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Main Line Health, told the Inquirer. "He was someone you could count on, not a yes man; he was looking out for the best interests of the community we serve."

Dr. Norton trained at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and spent about 30 years as an internist and medical professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee before joining Main Line Health.

