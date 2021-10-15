LSU Health Sciences Center chancellor steps down

Larry Hollier, MD, will no longer serve as chancellor of the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

A news release from the university posted Oct. 14 said Dr. Hollier would step down from the role immediately.

The announcement comes after an LSU audit was released in September with allegations of favoritism, nepotism and retaliation, according to nola.com. The report states that the audit accused Dr. Hollier of pushing for improper raises for his inner circle, underpaying women and firing employees without properly addressing complaints made against them.

In a response to the audit cited by nola.com, Dr. Hollier denied the audit's main findings, but he told Chad Brackin, LSU's chief auditor, "Your report gave me a reason to pause, reflect and find room for improvement."

Dr. Hollier, a vascular surgeon, was appointed chancellor in February 2006, after serving as acting chancellor. Before joining LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, he was president of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

The university said Dr. Hollier plans to return to the faculty at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, and an interim chancellor will be named soon.