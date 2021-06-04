LeanTaaS Announces Transform: Inaugural Hospital Operations Virtual Summit

Learn how health systems across the US use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to transform processes and create significant and lasting improvements

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — June 8, 2021 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance announced that its inaugural summit, Transform, will take place June 29-30, 2021.

Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, this summit will virtually connect more than 600 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders and industry experts to discuss optimizing capacity management now and in the future.

Summit attendees will discuss exclusive insights into LeanTaaS’ product updates and hear directly from COOs, CNOs, SVPs and other leaders from a variety of hospitals and health systems across the U.S. These include Atrium, CommonSpirit Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mercy, Mount Sinai, Novant Health Medical Park, Ochsner Health, Rush University Medical Center, UCHealth and UCLA Health.

“It’s time for the healthcare community to equip hospitals and health systems with the right resources and technology to increase patient access, manage utilization, optimize capacity management, and deliver value based care,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “We are pleased to bring together leaders in healthcare in a first of its kind summit and provide attendees with the expertise and knowledge they need to form actionable insights. They can walk away with strategies to successfully transform their hospital operations, adopt technology, and address the mounting financial pressure brought by a year of turmoil for the healthcare industry.”

This past year has been historically disruptive for healthcare, and hospitals and health systems were especially hard hit. Effectively managing schedules and maximizing capacity in the OR, infusion centers and inpatient bed units has become more critical than ever. As an industry, we must rely on predictive analytics tools to help providers manage resources smoothly, efficiently and according to cutting-edge lean principles. This upcoming summit will help show how.

“Effective capacity management can work wonders for a health system - it frees up capacity to treat more patients, allows us to be more agile and resilient in making daily operational decisions and strengthens our competitive market position,'' said Christopher T. Spina, senior vice president at Mount Sinai Health System. “This event will provide insightful conversations and allow hospital and health system leaders across the U.S. the opportunity to learn how utilizing technology can deliver better valued-based care."

