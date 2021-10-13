Leaders plan to prioritize digital health in next 3 years: 5 survey insights

Listen
The pandemic has prompted patients and healthcare providers to seek digital solutions to medical issues, with telemedicine, online medication and bill submission all becoming increasingly relevant. Healthcare industry leaders discussed how digital health solutions will be implemented in a McKinsey report published Oct. 12.
The report analyzed data from interviews with 22 international industry experts and 81 participants from a digital health roundtable. Here are some of the key findings:
- Digital healthcare solutions are seen as highly relevant by 68 percent of respondents. Using these solutions was seen as important for remaining competitive against Big Tech and startups who leverage the technology with ease.
- The majority of respondents wish to implement these solutions within the next three years, underlining the urgency of beginning to strategize execution of these plans.
- Industry leaders think patients want integrated health journeys and believe digital solutions provide that. Convenience and trust are seen as the leading success factors for customers.
- Clear strategic direction and cultural transformation are considered the top success factors for implementing digital healthcare solutions.
- Big Tech players, startups and providers are seen as the driving forces for digital healthcare. Interestingly, Big Tech companies do not see themselves as the creators of change but instead look toward healthcare startups and payers as the driving forces.