Joint Commission taps Massachusetts General surgeon to serve as chief patient safety officer

The Joint Commission has named Haytham Kaafarani, MD, as its new chief patient safety officer and medical director. He will begin his new role Sept. 6.

Dr. Kaafarani has spent more than 10 years as a surgeon and intensivist at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital. He is currently an associate professor of surgery at Boston-based Harvard Medical School.

At The Joint Commission, Dr. Kaafarani will serve as the president's designee to lead all initiatives tied to patient safety and quality improvement. He will also oversee the organization's sentinel event database.

"The role of chief patient safety officer and medical director is critical to further advance The Joint Commission's mission to continuously improve healthcare for the public," said Ana Pujols McKee, MD, The Joint Commission's executive vice president and chief medical officer and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. "I look forward to working with Haytham as he has the proven leadership expertise to collaborate with and inspire healthcare organizations, communities, patients, government officials and other stakeholders to improve patient safety and quality of care across the nation."