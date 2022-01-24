John Ferguson Jr., leader of Georgia hospital for 4 decades, dies

John A. Ferguson Jr., former president and CEO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, died Jan. 23 at age 82, The Gainesville Times reported.

Mr. Ferguson guided the organization for four decades.

In 1964, he joined Hall County Hospital, which has since transitioned into Northeast Georgia Health System, and became administrator after four years, according to the Times. He served as CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System until his retirement in 2004.

During his tenure, he was involved in various initiatives, including developing a primary care network and bringing neonatal intensive care services to the area, according to AccessWDUN.

"As CEO, John was successful, not only in helping the organization grow through new technologies and navigating safely as new payment methods evolved, but also in shaping the health system's culture through his genuine respect for the physicians, board members, employees and volunteers who helped the organization care for their patients," Mr. Ferguson's obituary said, according to the Times.