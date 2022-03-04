It's lonely at the top for female leaders

Women, especially women of color, are less likely to feel included and taken seriously as they enter leadership roles, a new survey from the Society for Human Resource Management found.

For the report, the HR association surveyed 1,094 HR professionals, 1,017 individual contributors and 1,038 managers.

Five findings from the survey:

1. Female managers are less likely to feel included in key networks at their organizations than male managers. Specifically, 65 percent of white female managers and 57 percent of female managers of color say they feel included in key networks, compared to 68 percent of male managers of color and 73 percent of white male managers.

2. Only 56 percent of female managers of color reported they feel like they can talk about their personal life with others at work, compared to 70 percent of white female managers, 72 percent of male managers of color and 79 percent of white male managers.

3. As women move from individual contributors to managers, they are more likely to believe women in their organization have fewer opportunities for career growth than men.

4. Only 61 percent of women reported their supervisor encourages them to grow their career, compared to 71 percent of men.

5. Female managers with caregiving duties are more likely to have experienced a pandemic-related career setback. Thirty-five percent of female managers reported a career setback, compared to 26 percent of male peers.



Read more here.