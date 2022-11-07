Iowa health center replacing CEO after employee death

Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center is under interim leadership as an investigation takes place into the death of an employee, Ottumwa Radio News reported Nov. 4.

A statement provided to Becker's — from Eric Carlson, chair of the Ottumwa Regional board of trustees — says Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as CEO of the regional health center.

"We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement," the statement reads. "We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding."

The statement comes as local police are investigating the Oct. 15 death of an employee at the health center, though it's unclear if the leadership change is related.

Ottumwa Police Department Lt. Jason Bell told Ottumwa Radio News the investigation is focused on the death of Devin Caraccio, MSN, ARNP, who was found dead alone in a hospital room.

Police did not provide the publication with any other circumstances about the death. Police told the publication they found evidence relevant to their investigation during a search of Mr. Caraccio's home, and that the investigation will depend on toxicology results.

Mr. Caraccio, 27, joined Ottumwa Regional in 2016 as the intensive/critical care charge nurse and then as the emergency department charge nurse, according to his obituary.

"Most recently, he was the internal medicine hospitalist for Ottumwa Regional Health Center," the obituary states. "Devin thoroughly enjoyed working with his family/co-workers at Ottumwa Regional Hospital. In February 2022, Devin accepted a position at Chariton Valley Medical Center in Centerville, [Iowa], as a family nurse practitioner. He worked there when he wasn't working in Ottumwa."

