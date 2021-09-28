Informal leadership can drain employees — here's how managers can help

While informal leadership is a great way to improve team performance and encourage employees' professional development, it can also leave employees feeling drained. New research from Harvard Business Review sheds light on the toll of informal leadership and suggests ways that managers can support and spur their employees to success.

Researchers looked into how informal leadership affected job satisfaction and energy levels by conducting quantitative studies and interviews with more than 500 students and professionals. They found that those who took on informal leadership roles reported feeling 11 percent more tired than those without such responsibilities. Lack of support and encouragement can amplify these feelings in employees.

Here's what managers can do to encourage informal leadership and reduce tiredness in their employees:

Provide honest feedback and be willing to coach employees. Giving helpful advice and constructive criticism to informal leaders about how best to lead and improve helps them feel supported. Effectively communicate your expectations to your entire team, not just informal leaders. It's important then to stick to what you communicated and trust your employee to carry out the task at hand. Nurture multiple informal leaders at the same time. By creating a pipeline of employees, you can spread tasks out among team members and reduce the burden on any one informal leader.

Informal leaders can also be mindful of their energy levels and be proactive in their approach to protecting them by taking breaks, exercising and eating nutritiously.